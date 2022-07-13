Suedzucker sees higher profits in new year, expects to pass on costs

Adds detail from paragraph four

HAMBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Suedzucker SZUG.DE stood by expectations for higher full year profits despite the impact of the war in Ukraine, as higher energy and raw materials costs are expected to be passed on through higher prices, the chief executive of Europe's largest sugar refiner said on Wednesday.

Results for the company’s core sugar sector are expected to improvement further during the financial year that began on March 1, CEO Niels Poerksen said in the text of a speech to be made at the company’s online meeting of shareholders on Thursday.

He repeated Suedzucker’s forecast made on July 7 for a 2022/23 operating profit of 400 million to 500 million euros ($401 to $501 million), up from 332 million euros the previous year.

Poerksen said the forecast depended on the physical supplies of energy and raw materials being continued and for the war in Ukraine to be temporary and not spread.

Germany is concerned Russia will stop its gas supplies to the country, threatening disruption to German industry.

“Our expectations that we will be able to pass on the significantly higher prices for raw materials and energy in new customer contracts will be of decisive importance,” Poerksen said.

Suedzucker's sugar sector is expected to break even or show an operating profit of up to 100 million euros for the full year 2022/23, compared with a loss of 21 million euros in the previous year, he said. The group also has extensive non-sugar interests ranging from pizzas to food ingredients.

Suedzucker unit CropEnergies CE2G.DE, which produces the green fuel bioethanol and has benefited from higher energy prices, is set to achieve 2022/23 full year operating profits of between 165 million to 215 million euros against 127 million euros in the previous year, he said.

($1 = 0.9976 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely & Simon Cameron-Moore)

