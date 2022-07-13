Suedzucker sees higher profits in new year, expects to pass on costs

HAMBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - The CEO of Suedzucker SZUG.DE, Europe's largest sugar refiner, on Wednesday reaffirmed expectations of higher full year profits despite the impact of the war in Ukraine with expectations higher energy and raw materials costs will be passed on through higher prices.

The company’s core sugar sector is expected to achieve a further improvement in results in the new 2022/23 fiscal year, CEO Niels Poerksen said in the text of a speech to be made at the company’s online meeting of shareholders on Thursday.

He repeated Suedzucker’s forecast made on July 7 of a 2022/23 operating profit of 400 million to 500 million euros ($401 to $501 million), up from 332 million euros the previous year.

($1 = 0.9976 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

