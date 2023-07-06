Suedzucker raises full-year outlook as quarterly profit surges 73%

Adds details, prospects for sugar market, price forecast

HAMBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - Suedzucker SZUG.DE, Europe's largest sugar producer, on Thursday raised its full-year profit forecast after posting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings as high sugar prices helped offset rising energy and raw materials costs.

Its operating profit for the first quarter ended May 31 rose 73% to 282 million euros ($306 million).

Suedzucker raised its forecast for full-year 2023/24 operating profit to between 850 million and 950 million euros, up from the previous forecast of 725 million to 875 million euros. Last year, the company's operating profit rose 112% to 704 million euros.

Its first-quarter operating profit in its core sugar sector rose to 169 million euros from 1 million euros in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Friederike Heine and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

