Suedzucker raises full-year guidance, plans to pass price increases onto customers

June 15 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer, Suedzucker SZUG.DE, on Wednesday increased its full-year guidance, saying it expects to pass price increases in raw materials and energy on to new customer contracts.

The company now expects revenues of 8.9-9.3 billion euros ($9.3 billion-$9.7 billion), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 760-860 million euros and an operating result of 400-500 million euros.

Suedzucker previously expected revenues of 8.7-9.1 billion euros, EBITDA of 660-760 million euros and an operating result of 300-400 million euros.

The company added that the forecast was based on the assumption that the war in Ukraine was temporary and regionally limited, that the physical supply of energy and raw materials is assured, and that sales and procurement markets will return to normal to some extent in fiscal year 2022/23.

($1 = 0.9544 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.