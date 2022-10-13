Suedzucker quarterly profits surge, sees higher full year earnings

Commodities

Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker on Thursday posted a rise of almost 80% in quarterly earnings and again forecast increased full year profits, despite higher energy and raw materials costs, supported by strong performance of its sugar and biofuels sectors.

Suedzucker said operating profit in the second quarter to end August of its 2022/23 fiscal year rose 79.5% to 153 million euros ($148.44 million) from 85 million euros in the same year-ago quarter.

A strong performance by its biofuels unit CropEnergies supported earnings, it said.

Suedzucker repeated its forecast made in August of a 2022/23 full year operating profit of 450 million to 550 million euros, up from 332 million euros the previous year.

($1 = 1.0307 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Miranda Murray)

