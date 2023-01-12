Commodities

Suedzucker quarterly profits surge 73.5%, upbeat on full year despite cost rise

January 12, 2023 — 01:09 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE on Thursday posted a rise of around 73.5%% in quarterly earnings as higher sugar and biofuel prices counteracted the impact of rising energy and raw materials costs.

Suedzucker said operating profit in the third quarter to end November of its 2022/23 fiscal year rose to 220 million euros ($236.79 million) from 127 million euros in the same year-ago quarter.

The "sugar segment returned to profitability thanks to a significant improvement in results," it said.

Suedzucker confirmed its forecast made in December of full year 2022/23 operating profit rising to 530 to 630 million euros against 332 million euros in the previous year.

($1 = 0.9291 euros)

