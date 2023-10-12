Suedzucker quarterly profits jump, full-year forecast raised

HAMBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE on Thursday more than doubled its quarterly profits, as high sugar prices compensated for increased energy and raw materials costs, and raised its forecast for full-year profits.

Second-quarter operating profit to end August in its 2023/24 fiscal year rose to 310 million euros ($329.50 million) from 153 million the same quarter last year, it said.

Suedzucker in a statement raised its forecast for full-year 2023/24 group operating profit to between 900 million and 1 billion euros, up from its previous forecast of between 850 and 950 million euros, and against 704 million in its previous year.

Tight world supplies sent global sugar futures SBc1 soaring to 12-year highs in October.

($1 = 0.9408 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Rachel More)

