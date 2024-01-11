News & Insights

Commodities

Suedzucker posts strong quarterly result, optimistic for full year

Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

January 11, 2024 — 01:10 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE on Thursday reported a 21% rise in quarterly earnings and was upbeat for its full year as a strong sugar market continues.

Suedzucker reported operating profit in the third quarter ending Nov. 30 of its 2023/24 fiscal year of 268 million euros ($294.16 million), up from 220 million euros in the same quarter last year.

The company said it expects high sugar prices in coming months to compensate for increased raw materials costs.

Suedzucker confirmed its forecast of full year 2023/24 operating profits of between 900 million and 1 billion euros, up from 704 million last year.

($1 = 0.9111 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Miranda Murray)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.