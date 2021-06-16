Suedzucker posts quarterly earnings fall, outlook still upbeat

HAMBURG, June 16 (Reuters) - Suedzucker SZUG.DE, Europe's largest sugar producer, on Wednesday reported lower first-quarter earnings due to the coronavirus pandemic, but said it remained optimistic profits will rise in its full financial year.

Suedzucker made the advance announcement that preliminary group operating profits dropped to 49 million euros ($59.37 million) in the first quarter in its 2021/22 year ending May 31, from 61 million in the same period last year.

Turnover rose to 1.75 billion euros from 1.67 billion last year.

The company is due to announce quarterly results on July 8.

"Pandemic driven heterogeneous business development" led to "numerous distortions" in the first-quarter results, Suedzucker said in a statement.

Suedzucker made the advance announcement because its business sectors are reacting in different ways to the pandemic, and the first-quarter results are weaker than a year ago, a Suedzucker spokesperson said.

"We are still analysing the reasons. We remain optimistic for the full year, with the expectation that the impact of the pandemic will decline."

Along with sugar, the group'sproducts also include biofuels and processed foods such as pizzas and food ingredients.

Suedzucker on Wednesday affirmed that it still expectedfull-year consolidated group operating earnings of 300 million to 400 million euros, up from the previous year's 236 million euros.

"We remain optimistic for the full year, with the expectation that the impact of the pandemic will decline," the Suedzucker spokesperson added.

"I cannot make any comment about the development of the sugar sector. World sugar prices remain firm but this price impact is not yet fully visible in Europe."

Suedzucker had in May given an upbeat outlook for its new financial year, with sugar demand expected to rise as retail and hospitality sectors restart after anti-coronavirus lockdowns.

