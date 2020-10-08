Suedzucker H1 Operating Result Climbs; Confirms FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) reported that its consolidated group operating result for the first half year of fiscal 2020/21 climbed significantly to 129 million euros from the previous year's 74 million euros. The decline in operating results reported in the fruit segment was more than offset by the reduction of the loss in the sugar segment and improved results by the special products and the CropEnergies segments.

Consolidated revenues in the first half year of fiscal 2020/21 rose to 3.349 billion euros from 3.314 billion euros in the prior year. While the CropEnergies segment's revenues declined sharply and those of the sugar and fruit segments were at the last year's lev-el, revenues in the special products segment rose moderately.

Südzucker Group's beet cultivation area was down about 12 percent in 2020 to 344,000 hectare from last year following the closure of four sugar factories. The company expects yield to be slightly below average due to drought, especially in spring, but also during the summer in some regions, together with the severe virus infestation in France, Belgium and parts of Germany.

The company projects the operating result for the third quarter of the current fiscal year 2020/21 to be significantly above the previous year's level of 39 million euros.

Südzucker confirmed its consolidated group outlook for fiscal 2020/21.

Südzucker expects consolidated group revenues unchanged at 6.9 billion euros to 7.2 billion euros in fiscal 2020/21, compared to 6.7 billion euros reported last year. It projects a slight increase in revenues in the sugar segment, compared to the previous forecast of significant increase.

The Group still expects annual consolidated group operating profit in a range of 300 million euros to 400 million euros.

The company noted that the forecast for the third quarter and for full fiscal 2020/21 is still characterized by very great uncertainty, due to the ongoing Corona pandemic and the correspondingly high volatility in all segments.

