Suedzucker FY21 Profit Climbs, Revenues Flat; Sees Higher Results In FY22; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - German sugar producer Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) Thursday reported fiscal 2021 Result from operations of 70 million euros, up 45.8 percent from 48 million euros last year.

The group's consolidated operating result climbed sharply to 236 million euros from previous year's 116 million euros, due in particular to rising results in the sugar segment.

Group EBITDA rose significantly to 597 million euros from previous year's 478 million euros.

Consolidated revenues totaled 6.679 billion euros, almost same as last year's 6.671 billion euros. The CropEnergies revenues dropped moderately and fruit segments' revenues dropped slightly, while sugar segment's revenues were flat and special products' revenues rose slightly.

Further, the boards propose to the annual general meeting an unchanged dividend of 0.20 euro per share for fiscal 2021. The annual general meeting is expected to take place again virtually on July 15.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects the consolidated group operating result ranging between 300 million euros and 400 million euros.

The company expects consolidated group revenues for the year in the range of 7.0 billion euros to 7.2 billion euros.

In Germany, Suedzucker shares were trading at 13.60 euros, down 5 percent.

