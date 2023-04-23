Suedzucker (FWB:SZU) Price Target Increased by 6.66% to 18.17

The average one-year price target for Suedzucker (FWB:SZU) has been revised to 18.17 / share. This is an increase of 6.66% from the prior estimate of 17.03 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.66% from the latest reported closing price of 18.29 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suedzucker. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SZU is 0.15%, an increase of 21.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 6,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,013K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZU by 5.69% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 912K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZU by 12.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 600K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZU by 25.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 521K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZU by 4.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 410K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.