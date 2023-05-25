News & Insights

Suedzucker confirms profit rise forecast as sugar sector improves

May 25, 2023 — 04:26 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE on Thursday confirmed its forecast for a strong rise in profits in its new fiscal year after a surge in earnings in the previous year, with continued high sugar prices expected.

Suedzucker in a statement reaffirmed its forecast for 2023/24 operating profit for the year starting March 1 of between 725 and 875 million euros ($963.20 to $798.08 million).

In the fiscal year to end February its profit rose by about 112% to 704 million euros.

The company released partial results in April.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

