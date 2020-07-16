Suedzucker Confirms FY 2020/21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) said, for 2020/21 financial year, the Group expects operating profit in a range of 300 million euros to 400 million euros. For the financial year, the company anticipates to generate sales of 6.9 billion euros to 7.2 billion euros. The company estimates that the sugar segment's operating result will range between negative 40 million euros and positive 60 million euros.

The Group noted that its outlook for 2020/21 is currently still of considerable uncertainty due to the corona pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.