Suedzucker confirms full-year forecast

July 12, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by Paolo Laudani. for Reuters ->

July 12 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE confirmed on Wednesday its forecast for full 2023/24 financial year.

The Mannheim-based company sees group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and group operating result in Q2 to be "significantly higher" than the previous year's level of 230 million euros ($256.01 million) and 153 million euros respectively.

Suedzucker added that these improvements are largely driven by the sugar segment.

