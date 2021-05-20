Suedzucker confirms earnings rise, upbeat on outlook

HAMBURG, May 20 (Reuters) - Suedzucker SZUG.DE confirmed on Thursday a rise in full year profits as Europe's largest sugar producer cut losses in its core sugar sector and gave an upbeat outlook for its new financial year.

The company affirmed operating profit in its 2020/21 financial year to end February rose to 236 million euros ($287.90 million) from 116 million euros in the previous year, helped by firmer sugar prices and a corporate restructuring programme.

It had made an advance release on earnings on March 24.

Suedzucker gave a new forecast of group operating profit for its 2021/22 fiscal year of between 300 million and 400 million euros. The outlook depends on the economic and financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

The sugar sector reported a 2020/21 operating loss of 121 million euros, down from a 236 million euro loss the previous year.

"The improvement was driven mainly by higher sugar sales revenues due to price increases at the beginning of the 2019/20 and 2020/21 sugar marketing years," the company said.

This more than offset lower sales volumes, higher production costs and lower capacity utilization as a result of a smaller cultivation area and below-average beet yields during 2020.

Sugar futures hit their highest in nearly four years in February, buoyed by tightening short-term supplies, and remained supported in May amid soaring ethanol prices and concerns over top producer Brazil's sugar cane crop.

Suedzucker estimates that the sugar sector's 2021/22 result will range between break-even and an operating profit of 100 million euros.

High raw materials costs are expected to cloud the outlook for Suedzucker's ethanol unit CropEnergies CE2G.DE.

($1 = 0.8197 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

