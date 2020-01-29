Suedzucker Chairman Wolfgang Heer Resigns

(RTTNews) - Suedzucker AG Wednesday announced that Chairman Wolfgang Heer has resigned from his position in consultation with the supervisory board.

The supervisory board has thanked Heer for his longtime and successful work leading the company.

As of March 1, 2020, Niels Pörksen has been appointed as new chairman of the executive board. In particular he will be responsible for the portfolios strategy, sales, IT and public relations.

For more than 20 years Dr Pörksen has been acting in various regions and markets in different leading functions et al. at BASF, Nordzucker and since 2014 at globally operating plant protection company Nufarm. He contributes comprehensive leadership experience especially in market cultivation and strategic corporate development.

