Suedzucker 9-month Profit, Revenues Climb; Confirms FY23 View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German sugar producer Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) Thursday reported higher nine-month results, and also confirmed fiscal 2023 outlook.

For the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, Group operating result improved significantly to 536 million euros from previous year's 261 million euros.

Group EBITDA climbed to 805 million euros from 519 million euros a year ago.

Consolidated group revenues of 7.12 billion euros climbed 26 percent from prior year's 5.64 billion euros with all segments contributing to the increase.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to predict consolidated operating result between 530 million euros and 630 million euros.

EBITDA is still seen in a range between 890 million euros and 990 million euros.

Suedzucker continues to expect consolidated group revenues to be in the range of 9.7 billion euros to 10.1 billion euros. The company anticipates a substantial increase in revenues in all segments. A range of between 1.4 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros is forecast in the CropEnergies segment, up from 1 billion euros last year.

The company noted that the Ukraine war, which has continued from the start of fiscal year 2023 to the present day, has further intensified the already high volatility and price increases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.