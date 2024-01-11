News & Insights

Suedzucker 9-month Operating Result Rises; Confirms FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Suedzucker (SUEZF.PK) said, for the first nine months of fiscal 2023/24, operating result improved significantly to 860 million euros from 536 million euros, prior year. The company said a significant decline in the CropEnergies segment and a slight decline in the starch segment were offset by a significant increase in all other segments. EBITDA climbed significantly to 1.12 billion euros from 805 million euros.

For the nine-month period, Group revenues rose by around 10 percent to 7.78 billion euros. In the sugar, special products and fruit segments, revenues increased, but declined in the CropEnergies and starch segments.

For fiscal 2023/24, the Group still expects consolidated revenues to be between 10.0 billion euros and 10.5 billion euros. EBITDA is still anticipated in a range between around 1.3 billion euros and 1.4 billion euros. Consolidated operating result is projected to remain unchanged between 900 million euros and 1.0 billion euros.

