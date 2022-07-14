Südzucker Sees Q2 EBITDA, Operating Result Significantly Higher YoY; Confirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - Südzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) said it expects group EBITDA and group operating result in the second quarter to be significantly higher than the previous year's level, largely driven by the CropEnergies segment.

Südzucker AG confirmed its forecast for fiscal 2022/23. The company estimates revenues of 8.9 billion euros to 9.3 billion euros; EBITDA in a range between 760 million euros and 860 million euros; and group operating result in a range between 400 million euros and 500 million euros. The company noted that its forecast continues to be based on the assumptions that the Ukraine war will remain temporary and regionally limited.

