Südzucker Q3 Operating Result Rises; Cuts Guidance Due To Corona - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Südzucker (SUEZF.PK) reported that its third quarter operating result rose 71.8 percent year-on-year to 66 million euros. EBITDA was 181 million euros compared to 158 million euros, a year ago. Revenues were 1.74 billion euros, up 1.6 percent from last year.

Südzucker now expects consolidated group revenues at 6.6 to 6.8 billion euros (previous forecast: 6.9 to 7.2 billion euros) in fiscal 2020/21. Consolidated group operating result is anticipated between 190 and 240 million euros (previous guidance: 300 to 400 million euros).

