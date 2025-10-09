Markets

Südzucker Q2 Profit Plunges On Weak Revenues; Confirms FY26 Outlook

October 09, 2025 — 01:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Südzucker AG (SUEZF.PK), a German sugar producer, on Thursday reported sharply lower operating profit in its second quarter, as revenues were hurt by weak performance in most segments.

In the second quarter, the consolidated group operating result declined 82.5 percent to 20 million euros from last year's 114 million euros.

Result from operations fell 94 percent to 8 million euros from 131 million euros a year ago.

Group EBITDA decreased 51.1 percent to 189 million euros from previous year's 420 million euros.

Group consolidated revenues of Südzucker fell 19.5 percent to 2.05 billion euros from last year's 2.54 billion euros.

In the first half, revenues declined in the sugar, special products, CropEnergies and starch segments, but increased in the fruit segment.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect consolidated operating result, as updated on August 21, between 100 million euros and 200 million euros, Group EBITDA to range from 470 million euros to 570 million euros, and consolidated group revenues between 8.3 billion euros and 8.7 billion euros.

