Südzucker Q1 EBITDA Rises; Confirms FY 2020/21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Südzucker (SUEZF.PK) reported that its first quarter group EBITDA rose to 134 million euros from 117 million euros in the prior year.

The consolidated group operating result climbed to 61 million euros from 47 million euros in the prior year.

Quarterly revenues declined to 1.669 billion euros from 1.680 billion euros in the prior year.

In the first quarter the sugar segment's revenues fell slightly to 565 million euros from 581 million euros in the prior year. The revenue decline was driven by a significantly lower sales volume. This was partly due to reduced sugar production during the 2019 campaign.

The CropEnergies segment's revenues fell to 162 million euros from 185 million euros in the first quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2020/21, Südzucker still expects consolidated group operating result to be in the range of 300 million euros - 400 million euros, and consolidated group revenues of 6.9 billion euros - 7.2 billion euros.

The company estimates that the sugar segment's operating result will range between negative 40 million euros and positive 60 million euros.

Operating result in the CropEnergies segment is anticipated to be significantly lower, and a moderate increase in results is projected in the fruit segment.

Due to the ongoing corona pandemic and related high volatility in all segments, this outlook is still affected by a very high uncertainty.

