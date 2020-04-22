Südzucker FY Prelim. Operating Result Rises, Revenues Slightly Down

(RTTNews) - Germany's sugar producer Südzucker Group (SUEZF.PK) Wednesday, in its preliminary results for the financial year 2019/20, said its group operating result surged to 116 million euros from 27 million euros, mainly due to the CropEnergies and special products segments.

Meanwhile, revenues for the year edged down to 6.7 billion euros from 6.8 billion euros last year.

In addition, the Group said its executive board will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.20 euros per share to the annual general meeting for financial year 2019/20. The annual general meeting shall be held in virtual form on 16 July 2020, the Group revealed.

Looking ahead to the financial year 2020/21, the group said it expects operating result to be in the range of 300 million - 400 million euros, on revenues of 6.9 billion - 7.2 billion euros. The increase is driven mainly due to the improved results in the sugar segment, the Group noted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.