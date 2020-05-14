Südzucker FY Operating Result Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Südzucker (SUEZF.PK) reported that the group's fiscal 2019/20 consolidated operating result jumped significantly to 116 million euros from 27 million euros, last year. Result from operations was 48 million euros compared to a loss of 761 million euros.

In fiscal 2019/20, consolidated revenues declined slightly to 6.67 billion euros from 6.75 billion euros, prior year.

The executive board proposed to the annual general meeting an unchanged dividend of 0.20 euros euros per share for fiscal 2019/20. The annual general meeting shall be held in virtual form on 16 July 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.