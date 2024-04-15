Sudzucker Expects Reduced EBITDA In Q1; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Sudzucker AG (SUEZF.PK), Monday announced that it expects a decline in EBITDA and operating results for the first-quarter of the financial year 2024/25, primarily due to higher production costs.

The company said that it expects EBITDA to be in the range of 900 million to 1 billion euros in the current year, whereas the preliminary figures report the same to be 1.3 billion euros for the fiscal year 2023/24.

Looking ahead, the company projects the group revenue of 10-10.5 billion euros for the current fiscal year.

Additionally, the company has proposed a dividend of 0.90 euros per share for the fiscal year 2023/24.

Currently, Sudzucker's stock is falling 20.75 percent, to $13.86 on the Other OTC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.