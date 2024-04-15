News & Insights

Markets

Sudzucker Expects Reduced EBITDA In Q1; Stock Drops

April 15, 2024 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sudzucker AG (SUEZF.PK), Monday announced that it expects a decline in EBITDA and operating results for the first-quarter of the financial year 2024/25, primarily due to higher production costs.

The company said that it expects EBITDA to be in the range of 900 million to 1 billion euros in the current year, whereas the preliminary figures report the same to be 1.3 billion euros for the fiscal year 2023/24.

Looking ahead, the company projects the group revenue of 10-10.5 billion euros for the current fiscal year.

Additionally, the company has proposed a dividend of 0.90 euros per share for the fiscal year 2023/24.

Currently, Sudzucker's stock is falling 20.75 percent, to $13.86 on the Other OTC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.