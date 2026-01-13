Markets

Südzucker 9-month Profit Declines; Confirms FY Outlook

January 13, 2026 — 02:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Südzucker AG (SZUG.DE) reported that, in the first nine months of fiscal year, result from operations declined to 34 million euros from 168 million euros, last year. Group operating result declined significantly to 95 million euros from 236 million euros. EBITDA decreased significantly to 367 million euros from 502 million euros. Revenues fell significantly to 6.35 billion euros from 7.47 billion euros, prior year.

Third quarter operating result was 53 million euros compared to a loss of 33 million euros, a year ago. The Group said this was mainly due to the higher loss in the sugar segment in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenues were 2.16 billion euros, down 9.2%.

For fiscal 2025/26, the Group confirmed: group revenues to be between 8.3 and 8.7 billion euros; EBITDA to range from 470 to 570 million euros; consolidated operating result to be between 100 and 200 million euros.

