Sudan's West Darfur governor killed by RSF in El Geneina - government sources

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

June 14, 2023 — 04:49 pm EDT

June 14 (Reuters) - Sudan's West Darfur governor Khamis Abbakar was killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Geneina, two government sources said on Wednesday.

Abbakar had accused the RSF and allied militias of violence which he called a "genocide".

