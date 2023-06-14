Sudan's West Darfur governor killed by RSF in El Geneina - government sources

June 14 (Reuters) - Sudan's West Darfur governor Khamis Abbakar was killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Geneina, two government sources said on Wednesday.

Abbakar had accused the RSF and allied militias of violence which he called a "genocide".

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.