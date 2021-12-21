Sudan's PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours -two sources

KHARTOUM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told a group of political figures and thinkers that he intends to resign within the next hours, two sources close to Hamdok told Reuters.

The group called him to stay in his position but he insisted he would leave, the sources added.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Chris Reese)

((mahmoud.mourad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.