Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds

CAIRO, April 21 (Reuters) - Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds, effective from 6 a.m. local time on Friday.

"The truce coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr ... to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families," the RSF said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army.

