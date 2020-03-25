World Markets

Sudan's minister of defence dies of heart attack in south Sudan

Contributor
Khalid Abdelaziz Reuters
Published

Sudan's minister of defence, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, where he was taking part in peace negotiations between the government and armed movements in Juba, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early on Wednesday.

Correcting that Omar was a member of the military Council, not a member of the Sovereign Council

Omar was a member of the military Council that took power after toppling Omar al-Bashir last year and replaced with the sovereign council which runs the country under a 39-month power-sharing deal with a civilian government.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Writing by Samar Hassan, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((Samar.Hassan@thomsonreuters.com;))

