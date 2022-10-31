World Markets

Sudan's Khartoum refinery fully operational after partial halt

Khalid Abdelaziz Reuters
Operations at Sudan's Khartoum refinery are back in order on Monday after they were partially halted due to vandalism of a pipeline carrying Nile Blend crude, state news agency SUNA said.

KHARTOUM, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Operations at Sudan's Khartoum refinery are back in order on Monday after they were partially halted due to vandalism of a pipeline carrying Nile Blend crude, state news agency SUNA said.

"The disruption was fixed and pumping continues at a greater rate due to the presence of stocks in reservoirs at the central processing plants," SUNA added, citing one of the refinery's directors.

No further details were provided about the pipeline sabotage.

