Sudan's inflation rises to 81.64% in March - statistics agency

KHARTOUM, April 28 (Reuters) - Sudan's annual inflation rate rose to 81.64% in March, up from 71.36% in February, due to rising prices of food, drink and fuel, the state Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The country's transitional government, which inherited a generous subsidy system, made steps earlier this year to reduce the subsidies, including selling some fuel at commercial prices.

It also doubled the price of subsidised bread in the capital Khartoum to 2 pounds per loaf from 1 pound this month, while introducing a new smaller loaf at the old price as a concession to bakers complaining of steep losses.

Inflation has soared in recent years, driven by food, beverages and a black market for U.S. dollars.

Shortages of bread and fuel coupled with hefty price rises sparked protests that led to the ousting of Omar al-Bashir as president in April last year.

