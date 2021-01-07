Sudan's cabinet approves 2021 budget, some subsidies maintained

By Khalid Abdelaziz

KHARTOUM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sudan's cabinet has approved the country's budget for 2021, which will maintain subsidies on wheat, electricity, cooking gas and medicine, the government said on Thursday.

Final approval must be given by a joint meeting of the cabinet and the transitional sovereign council.

Sudan is experiencing a deep economic crisis, with inflation at 254% in November. The Sudanese pound underwent a steep drop last year, falling to about 263 to the U.S. dollar on the black market.

The official rate, used to calculate the budget, is 55 Sudanese pounds to the dollar. The budget also contains a target inflation rate of 95% by the end of 2021, Sudan's cabinet said in a statement.

The new budget has a GDP growth target of 1.7%, a government source said, and a projected deficit equivalent to 1.4% of gross domestic product.

In 2020, Sudan effectively removed costly subsidies on imported gasoline and diesel, leading to sharp rises in the prices of both commodities.

A family support programme, developed under World Bank supervision with international funding, aims to provide a monthly direct cash transfers to up to 80% of the population, in order to counteract the effects of lifting the subsidies.

A cabinet statement said that 24% of the budget, or 260 billion Sudanese pounds ($4.73 billion by the official rate), would be set aside for that programme, the remaining subsidies, and other social security programmes.

It said the tax base would increase by 60%, and that revenues from gold, one of Sudan's main natural resources, would rise sharply to 100 billion Sudanese pounds, from 18 billion in 2020.

The transitional government says it has prioritised health and education in the budget.

Healthcare is due to receive 9% of the budget, or about 100 billion pounds, the statement said. Education is set to receive 12.5%, or 137 billion pounds, according to the statement.

"For the first time, the percentage of the budget going to education is larger than that appropriated to defence," the source said. Defence is due to receive 12.4% of spending.

($1 = 55.0002 Sudanese pounds)

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir, Editing by Catherine Evans and Alison Williams)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 226 1754;))

