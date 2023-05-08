News & Insights

Sudan's Burhan: No benefit from talks in Saudi Arabia without reaching a ceasefire

Credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA

May 08, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

CAIRO, May 8 (Reuters) - Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Monday the negotiations in Saudi Arabia with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces will have no benefit without reaching a ceasefire.

"We can discuss a settlement after we reach a permanent ceasefire in Khartoum,” Burhan said in a live phone interview with Alqahera News, warning that war would spread to the rest of Sudan if a division happens in Khartoum.

(Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek and Nayera Abdallah, writing by Omar Abdel-Razek, editing by Chris Reese )

