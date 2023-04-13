World Markets

Sudan's army warns of RSF movements in Khartoum and other cities

April 13, 2023 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by Khalid Abdelaziz for Reuters ->

KHARTOUM, April 13 (Reuters) - The Sudanese army early on Thursday warned of what it described as a "mobilisation of forces and redeployment" by the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum and other cities.

The army in a statement said the RSF's movements represent a "clear violation of law".

The statement represents a rare public rebuke to the RSF, a paramilitary group that operates in Sudan under a specialised law and with its own chain of command.

The RSF said in an earlier statement that it deploys across the country as part of its normal duties.

