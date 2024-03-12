News & Insights

Sudan's army says it took control of national radio and television HQ

March 12, 2024 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Elimam for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Sudan's army said in a statement on Tuesday that it took control of national radio and television headquarter from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The headquarter lies in Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum and part of Sudan's wider capital.

There were no immediate comment from RSF.

War between Sudan's army and the RSF erupted in mid-April 2023 amid tensions over a plan for transition to civilian rule.

The two factions staged a coup in 2021 that derailed a previous transition following the 2019 overthrow of autocratic former leader Omar al-Bashir.

