Sudan's army says it took control of national radio and television HQ

Adds no immediate comment from RSF in paragraph 3, background paragraphs 4-5

March 12 (Reuters) - Sudan's army said in a statement on Tuesday that it took control of national radio and television headquarter from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The headquarter lies in Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum and part of Sudan's wider capital.

There were no immediate comment from RSF.

War between Sudan's army and the RSF erupted in mid-April 2023 amid tensions over a plan for transition to civilian rule.

The two factions staged a coup in 2021 that derailed a previous transition following the 2019 overthrow of autocratic former leader Omar al-Bashir.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alex Richardson)

((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.