Sudan's annual inflation rate rises to 98.81% in April - stats agency

KHARTOUM, May 16 (Reuters) - Sudan's annual inflation rate rose to 98.81% in April, up from 81.64% in March, due to rising prices of food, drink and fuel, the state Central Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

Inflation in the country has risen in recent years, driven by food, beverages and a black market for U.S. dollars. On Thursday, the finance minister laid out a system of money transfers to the poor in a step towards removing costly fuel subsidies to combat an economic crisis.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Pravin Char)

