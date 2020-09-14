World Markets

Sudan's annual inflation hikes to 166.83% in August - stats agency

Contributor
Ali Mirghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudan's annual inflation accelerated by 23.05% in August to 166.83% from 143.78% in July, driven by food and transportation prices, the state statistics office said on Monday.

KHARTOUM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sudan's annual inflation accelerated by 23.05% in August to 166.83% from 143.78% in July, driven by food and transportation prices, the state statistics office said on Monday.

Inflation in the country has risen in recent years, driven by food, beverages, fuel and a black market for U.S. dollars, and was a factor in driving out autocrat Omar al-Bashir last year.

Since his ousting, the economy has worsened as a weak transitional government has struggled to start economic reforms and proved unable to halt a fall of the Sudanese pound on the black market.

Sudan declared an economic state of emergency on Thursday after its currency fell sharply in recent weeks, setting up special courts to prosecute what officials called a "systematic operation" to vandalize the economy.

(Reporting by Ali Mirghani; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Louise Heavens)

((mahmoud.mourad@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular