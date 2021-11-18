World Markets

Sudanese court orders detention of telecoms chiefs until internet restored -lawyer

Khalid Abdelaziz Reuters
A Sudanese court has ordered the detention of the heads of the three telecommunications companies in the country until internet services are restored, the lawyer who raised the case against them told Reuters on Thursday.

KHARTOUM, Nov 18 (Reuters) -

Internet services have been disrupted intermittently in Sudan ahead of planned protests since the ouster of the country's transitional government by the military in October.

