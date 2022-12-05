World Markets

Sudanese civilian parties, military sign framework deal for new political transition

December 05, 2022 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Khalid Abdelaziz, Aidan Lewis, Nafisa Eltahir for Reuters ->

KHARTOUM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sudan's military and political parties signed a framework deal on Monday that provides for a two-year civilian-led transition towards elections and would end a standoff triggered by a coup in October 2021.

The initial agreement would limit the military's formal role to a security and defence council headed by a prime minister, but leaves sensitive issues including transitional justice and security sector reform for further talks.

The deal has already faced opposition from anti-military protest groups and Islamist factions loyal to the regime of former leader Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019.

Protests broke out in at least two areas of the capital Khartoum before the signing ceremony at the presidential palace, an eyewitness told Reuters.

The military did not appoint a new prime minister since last year's coup, which halted a power-sharing arrangement between the military and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition.

The coup led to more than a year of mass protests against the military and the suspension of billions of dollars in international financial assistance, deepening an economic crisis.

