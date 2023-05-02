News & Insights

Sudanese army chief and RSF leader agree on seven-day truce - South Sudan

May 02, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Elimam and Jana Choukeir for Reuters ->

KHARTOUM, May 2 (Reuters) - Sudanese army chief general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and paramilitary Rapid Support forces (RSF) leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have agreed in principle on a seven-day truce from May 4, a statement released by South Sudan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, stressed the importance of a longer ceasefire and of naming representatives to peace talks.

Both sides agreed to name representatives to the talks, the statement added.

South Sudan was designated as one of the countries to host the talks, and offered to mediate in the conflict in Sudan.

