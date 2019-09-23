Sudan will ask World Bank for $2 billion in support - finance minister

KHARTOUM, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Sudan's prime minister will ask the World Bank for $2 billion in support during his current visit to New York, the country's finance minister said on Monday.

Finance Minister Ibrahim Elbadawi also said Sudan had asked the World Bank to second and fund three Sudanese experts to work in Sudan during the country's political transition.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Louise Heavens)

