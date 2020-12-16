World Markets
WIW

Sudan welcomes U.S. move to clear $1 bln in arrears to World Bank

Contributor
Nafisa Eltahir Reuters
Published

Sudan's finance ministry said on Wednesday that it welcomed the U.S. Treasury's move to clear $1 billion in Sudanese arrears to the World Bank after its removal from Washington's list of terrorism sponsors.

Adds background

CAIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sudan's finance ministry said on Wednesday that it welcomed the U.S. Treasury's move to clear $1 billion in Sudanese arrears to the World Bank after its removal from Washington's list of terrorism sponsors.

The move allows Sudan to access $1.5 billion annually in funds from the International Development Association (IDA), which is an arm of the World Bank.

Sudan's presence on the list had cut it off from much-needed financial assistance and foreign investment in the midst of an economic crisis marked by shortages in wheat and fuel.

Acting finance minister Heba Ahmed said on Monday that the U.S. Export-Import Bank would also provide guarantees to American investors from the private sector that could initially total $1 billion, after Washington removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Ahmed also said U.S. support would extend to the provision of wheat and other commodities over four years.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Andrew Cawthorne)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIW

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular