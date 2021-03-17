Sudan tweaks customs exchange rate, says could phase it out

KHARTOUM, March 17 (Reuters) - Sudan's Customs Authority has slightly adjusted the exchange rate it uses to calculate duties and taxes on imports and could drop the customs dollar rate altogether as the Sudanese pound stabilises following a sharp devaluation, it said on Wednesday.

The new rate will be 20 Sudanese pounds per U.S. dollar compared with 18 previously, the customs authority said -- a much higher valuation for the local currency than roughly 379 pounds offered on the official and black markets on Wednesday.

The customs rate was excluded from a new regime announced on Feb. 21 by the central bank and aimed at unifying the official and black market exchange rates to help Sudan overcome a crippling economic crisis and access debt relief.

It had previously set the Sudanese pound's official exchange rate at 55 per dollar.

The reform, demanded by foreign donors and the International Monetary Fund, had been expected late last year but was delayed as shortages of basic goods and rapid inflation complicated a fragile political transition. The IMF also wants reforms to the customs rate.

The Customs Authority said the customs rate could be phased out entirely as the pound is now showing "clear stability" against foreign currencies and is expected to strengthen.

"This recovery of the pound is the main motive that will lead to the cancellation of the customs dollar, (if) its existence is no longer necessary based on the given data," it said in a statement.

($1 = 379.0502 Sudanese pounds)

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((mahmoud.mourad@thomsonreuters.com))

