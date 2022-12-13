World Markets

Sudan signs $6 bln agreement with Emirati consortium to develop Red Sea port

Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

December 13, 2022 — 06:01 am EST

Written by Khaled Abdel Aziz for Reuters ->

KHARTOUM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sudan signed an agreement on Tuesday with a consortium led by the UAE's AD Ports Group and Invictus Investment to develop the Abu Amama port and economic zone on the Red Sea with a $6 billion investment.

The project includes an economic zone, an airport, and commercial and agricultural zones, Sudan's finance minister Jibril Ibrahim said.

(Reporting by Khaled Abdel Aziz, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar in Dubai)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.