Sudan signs $6 bln agreement with Emirati consortium to develop Red Sea port

KHARTOUM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sudan signed an agreement on Tuesday with a consortium led by the UAE's AD Ports Group and Invictus Investment to develop the Abu Amama port and economic zone on the Red Sea with a $6 billion investment.

The project includes an economic zone, an airport, and commercial and agricultural zones, Sudan's finance minister Jibril Ibrahim said.

(Reporting by Khaled Abdel Aziz, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar in Dubai)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.