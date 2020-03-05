Sudan says needs foreign currency for strategic commodities despite Gulf aid

CAIRO, March 5 (Reuters) - Sudan's finance minister said on Thursday the country needed foreign currency for additional purchases of strategic commodities like petroleum products and wheat despite receiving aid from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Strategic reserves of wheat had dipped to as low as seven days in December and Sudan struggled to provide the foreign currency needed to clear an incoming cargo ship, Ibrahim al-Badawi said.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Nadine Awadalla, Editing by William Maclean)

