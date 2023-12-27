News & Insights

Sudan RSF leader meets Ugandan president in first known foreign trip since April

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

December 27, 2023 — 12:18 pm EST

Written by Nafisa El Taher for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said on Wednesday he met Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, marking his first known foreign visit since the war between RSF and Sudanese army broke out in April.

Dagalo said on X the two discussed developments in Sudan.

(Reporting by Nafisa El Taher, writing by Yomna Ehab Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

