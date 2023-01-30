Sudan releases man found guilty of killing U.S. diplomat - family

Adds U.S. State Department comment

KHARTOUM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A Sudanese man facing the death penalty in connection to the killing of an American diplomat in 2008 has been released, his brother told Reuters on Monday.

Abdelraouf Abuzeid, who was found guilty in the killing of U.S. diplomat John Granville, was released by the country's high court two years after a financial settlement was reached between the Sudanese government and Granville's family, his brother said.

The U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports of Abuzeid's release.

"Our embassy is engaging government officials to obtain more information. We call for full accountability for the murders of John Granville and his Sudanese colleague Abdelrahman Abbas Rahama," a State Department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Abuzeid remains listed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by Washington. He has been so designated since 2013.

Granville and Abdelrahman Abbas Rahama were both employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development. They were killed by gunmen in Khartoum in 2008.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Additional reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington; Editing by Alex Richardson and David Gregorio)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.