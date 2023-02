KHARTOUM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sudan will raise the price of gasoline to 547 pounds per litre from Thursday while keeping diesel prices unchanged, the energy ministry said on a statement on Wednesday.

January's gasoline price was 506 pounds per litre.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Alaa Swilam Editing by David Goodman)

